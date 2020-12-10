Towanda’s senior class presents 'The Help Desk'

TOWANDA — For the past three weeks, the Towanda High School’s senior class of 2021 has been tirelessly preparing for their annual senior play. The senior play has been a school tradition for more than the 50 years that Julie Larnard-Newbury has been directing it.
The students, technology support, and Larnard-Newbury have worked hard to make sure that all social distancing guidelines have been met. The set was carefully measured so performers would be six feet away from each other at all times. Masks will be worn at all times.
Actors and actresses include Chantel Babcock, Daisy Baily, Grady Dibble, Ava Gannon, Alex Perez, John Schoonover, Olivia Sparbanie, Emma Walter, and Blaze Wood. The technology support includes Aidan Hennessy and Sam Tavani.
On Friday and Saturday, the play will be livestreamed at 7 p.m. on YouTube for public viewing. The link to view the play will be on the Facebook page, THS Class of 2021.
