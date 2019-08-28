TOWANDA BOROUGH — After more than a year of planning, Towanda’s Third Ward playground’s renovations were completed this weekend.
The renovations included new paving and lining of the park’s basketball courts, the addition of a fourth basketball hoop and the removal of a wall used for handball games and solo tennis practice in the middle of the two courts.
The renovations were made possible by a community grant from the Bradford County Commissioners and numerous businesses and individuals. Any money not used on this part of the renovations will be used in future renovations.
According to the Towanda Department of Parks and Recreation board, Lines by Lonnie painted the white and orange lines of the basketball court to match Towanda’s school colors on top of the blacktop, and Bishop Brothers Paving out of Wysox performed the paving and took much less money than a job of this size would have normally cost.
“The wall was rarely used and was deteriorating,” Towanda Borough Council member William Kovalcin said on Tuesday.
The paving work is not all that is planned for the Third Ward park. In the future, the parks and recreation board hopes to upgrade the whole park, including the swing set, pavilion, playground and fencing. The group also hopes to add a butterfly garden and a playhouse.
To give the park a little school spirit, the group will reach out to the Towanda high school’s art classes to possibly paint a black knight in between the two basketball courts and reach out to the Northern Tier Career Center to have the playhouse built.
“We want it to be eye catching and attractive,” parks and recreation board member Vicki Wells said on Tuesday.
Some new rules for the park will also be rolled out starting September. Large birthday parties will not be allowed as they congest the park and leave too much of a mess behind. Small parties or lunch gatherings will still be permitted. Also anything with wheels (bikes, skateboards, roller blades, etc.) and pogo sticks will not be permitted at the park, with exceptions for people with disabilities.
