WYSOX TOWNSHIP – The Towanda Rotary Club bestowed honors to the top 10 academic achievers of Towanda Jr./Sr. High School during its annual ceremony Wednesday evening.
The 17th Annual Top 10 Banquet was held at the Towanda Country Club and featured rotarians, school district staff and the top academic achievers with their families.
The Towanda class of 2023’s top 10 students included Austin Bump, Grady Flynn, Eliza Fowler, Aidan Hennessy, Isabella Hurley, Azizakhon Ismailova, Logan Lambert, Ryan O’Connor, Justin Schoonover and Michael West.
“Our goal is to produce, create, foster well-rounded graduates with the three A’s: the academics, the arts that we are very proud of, and athletics,” Towanda Superintendent Dennis Peachey said.
He stated that a perfect example of well-rounded success is John Kropcho, the ceremony’s guest speaker. Kropcho is a 1984 Towanda graduate who works for the U.S. Navy. He oversees repairs and assessments of ships, submarines and aircraft carriers at the Mid-Atlantic Regional Maintenance Center. Kropcho also a retired Navy commander who directed the fast attack submarine, USS Jacksonville.
During high school, Kropcho graduated first in his class and was voted most likely to succeed. In 1984, he was part of the Towanda Scholarship Challenge team that won the championship. In the arts, he played saxophone in concert band and was named all-county. For athletics, he played football and track and was named scholar athlete of the year in 1984.
Kropcho offered many words of wisdom to the top 10 students. He told them to engage in lifelong learning, be adaptable and never be static because life constantly changes. Students should engage in active listening and fully hear the messages that people try to articulate. He emphasized leadership and how it takes many forms from individuals and their collaborators. He spoke about how honesty and trust are good professional traits to have. A good professional learns from their mistakes and admits to them in order to progress forward, he stated. Overall, he expressed that good communication, teamwork and leadership are key skills to a great professional career and successful life.
“I am absolutely confident you’re going to succeed because of your Towanda education,” Kropcho said.
Towanda High School Principal Rebecca Stanfield described the students as a diverse group with different talents and personalities.
“We’re so happy and so pleased this evening to be able to recognize them,” she said.
- Bump will attend Mansfield University to major in secondary education and become a math teacher
- Flynn will attend Penn State University Park to major in kinesiology, the study of human movement
- Fowler will attend the University of Pittsburgh to major in biology (pre-physician assistant) and plans to become a physician assistant
- Hennessy will attend Mansfield University to major in media production with plans to become an editor or director
- Hurley will attend Duquesne University to major in pre-pharmacy with plans to become a pediatric pharmacist
- Ismailova will attend Colorado College to major in neuroscience. She also plans to attend medical school and complete a residency for neurology
- Lambert will attend Columbia University to major in psychology and neuroscience. He plans to become a neuropsychopharmacologist
- O’Connor will attend Mansfield University to major in secondary education and become a history teacher
- Schoonover will attend University of Pittsburgh to major in finance and enter a career in his field
- West will attend East Stroudsburg University to obtain a bachelor’s degree in marine science.
