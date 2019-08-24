The Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit is already starting its search for volunteers and sponsors to help out with Christmas season outreach.
According to George Dunn, the unit’s case worker facilitator, one of the Salvation Army’s needs is for business sponsors to help provide gifts for local families in need who have children 13 and under. Dunn said there are many families in the community who are in need, who are living paycheck to paycheck and unable to shoulder the additional cost when Christmas time comes around.
With the sponsorships, Dunn said, “I’d like to get them a couple of toys and an outfit, or boots if they need boots, or a new winter jacket.”
The Christmas program also includes a dinner for families in need through a partnership with Hurley’s.
The Salvation Army is also looking for volunteers that can help out with the Red Kettle Campaign, both as bell ringers and in the office reaching out to those who have rang bells in the past.
“We’re more than happy to welcome any new bell ringers that want to help, or if someone wants to help us in the office with calling people,” said Dunn.
Through her own experience with bell ringing, Dunn said she was amazed at the support she saw from the community. “And it’s not just the extra change,” she added, “it’s the dollar bills, it’s tens, fifties. I’m just amazed with our community.”
The Red Kettle Campaign is a primary fundraiser for the Salvation Army’s outreach throughout the year, and Dunn stressed that everything that the Towanda Service Unit raises stays local.
“What the community raises stays in the community,” she said. “It goes to our Christmas program. It goes to feeding the homeless. I’ve had people come in for vouchers because either their food stamps haven’t come in or they are homeless and they need food. We try to have them utilize the local food pantries first, but we do give food assistance, we give rental assistance, electric shut off, gas shut off (assistance). We help with heating oil after they go through LIHEAP first. It also goes to the back-to-school program, too.”
Those interested in helping the Salvation Army can call (570) 265-5932.
