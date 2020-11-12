The Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit will soon be getting the red kettles and bells out once again as part of the service organization’s primary fundraiser.
According to George Dunn, the unit’s case worker facilitator, this year’s local goal is $50,000.
“The Red Kettle Campaign is important because all the money we raise stays in the county and helps with food, clothes and utilities, and also helps with disasters,” she said.
Bell ringers will be at Tops in Wysox and Hurley’s in North Towanda starting Nov. 25 and continuing until Christmas Eve. The ringing hours are from noon to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and bell ringers are required to wear masks.
Those interested in becoming bell ringers can call the office at (570) 265-5932.
The Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit provides support for residents in both Bradford and Sullivan counties outside of the Sayre and Athens zip codes.
