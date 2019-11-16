Towanda Salvation Army seeing many needs with Angel Tree, donors

With the holiday season fast approaching, the Salvation Army Towanda Service Unit has already welcomed 150 entries into its Angel Tree program and a number of calls from those wishing to donate new toys for the needy.
Companies such as Cargill, Penelec, and Sheetz have already signed up to provide for a number of the tags, which provide information used to purchase gifts for those in need, according to case worker George Dunn, who provided an update during Thursday’s Bradford County Commissioners meeting. She added that Cargill has donated a large number of turkeys that will be included with the Dec. 20 Christmas dinner that is provided with the toy distributions.
Dunn said a number of people have stepped up with toy donations to help fill the gap left with Kmart’s impending closure, including one donor who has pledged at least one trailer full of toys. Dunn noted that this donor was inspired by his own children, who wanted to do something for other children who were less fortunate.
“I have people calling the office donating toys, and we thought we had lost everything because of (the closing of) Kmart,” said Dunn.
“We want to thank Kmart, because for decades they have been a great supporter. We’re going to miss them, both with being a store in our town and their service to the Salvation Army and letting us set up there for decades,” said Commissioner Doug McLinko, who is also chairman of the service unit’s board.
As the Salvation Army gets ready to start its Red Kettle Campaign, the organization welcomes volunteers willing to ring bells in front of local stores. It will also be starting mailings for donations.
“Remember, wherever your zip code is from is where the money will be dedicated,” said McLinko, adding that donors can also specify where their money will be used as well.
As both Dunn and McLinko added, even small donations, when they come together, can provide a lot of help to those in need.
“A lot of people give a little bit, which adds up to a lot,” said McLinko.
Those interested in helping out an Angel Tree family or bell ringing can call Dunn at (570) 265-5932. For bell ringing in the Wyalusing or Troy areas, Dunn can connect volunteers with the coordinators for those regions.
Dunn added that they hope to add bell ringing in Sullivan County this year as well.
