TOWANDA – Despite the closing of Kmart in Wysox, the Salvation Army is still doing well for fundraising locally, according to Chairman of the Salvation Army Services Unit in Towanda, Doug McLinko.
While the closing of Kmart initially worried them, the unit’s history of fundraising helped steady the loss, according to McLinko.
“The Salvation Army has been doing really good,” he related. “We traditionally over the years have surpassed any of the service units in the Eastern part of Bradford County.”
According to McLinko, Bradford County has always been good about supplying funds for the Salvation Army each year.
“The giving of our county is nuts. The tallies will come in a week or so. I know as far as Angel Tree and giving like that, our county is the best – it really is. It is incredible how kind and giving people are.”
McLinko stated that he was going to be doing some fundraising in a shift with his son on Saturday at Connie’s Supermarket in Wyalusing.
“I know people walk in and walk out, then they will go someplace else and they always give. We really have to thank people, I know they give every time. For me, I downloaded the barcode app so when I walk by I just swipe it.”
