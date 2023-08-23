Towanda school board appoints new member, hires 10 aides

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District’s board of education is preparing for the 2023-2024 school year. During their Monday meeting, board members appointed a new member, hired aides, and announced a new communication system and open house.
New member
The board appointed Patrick McIntosh to fill the vacancy for region 3 due to the passing of Donna Wioskowski. She passed away at age 68 after a brief illness on July 24. McIntosh was sworn-in and took the oath before joining the rest of the board members for the meeting.
Hired aides
Ten new part-time aides were hired to serve as support staff for the district. The positions have hourly salaries that range from $18.62 to $20.40. The board also voted to abolish the full-time aide position at the district.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that it was more cost effective to have part-time aides, instead of full-time ones. He explained that a longtime aide that was full-time retired recently, which prompted the district to turn that position into two part-time positions.
“We actually get more hours of time with the two part-time positions and it is more cost effective,” Peachey said.
He added that TASD staff members had their district orientation on Tuesday.
“The state requires three hours of safety training every year now and we were able to accomplish that,” he said.
Elementary school building open house
Towanda Area Elementary School will be open today from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. for incoming third graders and their families to see the building.
“Students and parents can walk around and see where their classes are so that they feel a little bit more comfortable on that first day,” Peachey said.
Communication system
TASD will have a new communication system this year called Parent Square. Peachey described it as a user-friendly free app that sends messages quickly with a text message format. He hopes the new system cuts down on robocalls. He added that the app does not feature advertisements. J. Andrew Morrow School has already used the app to send cafeteria menus to people. Teachers can send messages concerning classwork and homework assignments, while coaches can message people about bus arrivals. People can download the app on their cell phones through the App Store.
New sign
Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School will have a new digital sign in front of the gymnasium’s entrance. Lights on the sign went out, which required either repairs or a new sign.
“It was decided it’s more cost effective to replace the sign rather than just repair it,” Peachey said.
Strickler Signs will install the new sign, while Flynn Energy will donate the full cost of the sign replacement to the district over a three-year period. TASD looked at three different price options and Flynn Energy agreed to pay for the best option at $24,000. During the meeting, board members announced that Stickler Signs was paid $12,000 for the project so far.
Finances
Board member Brady Finogle delivered the financial report during the meeting.
TASD paid $117,600 to Apple, Inc. for iPads at the primary school that needed to be replaced. Every year, TASD budgets for technology purchases to replace items that include computers and tablets, according to Finogle. He added that the IT staff is already prepared to teach students how to use the iPads.
Another payment went to Schoonover Plumbing & Heating in the amount of $6,650. The company added air conditioning capacity to the high school cafeteria over the summer break. Finogle stated that it was the first payment for the project.
TASD also paid $2,284.90 to Copyleaks Inc. for a plagiarism detection software to be used at the high school.
Staff noticed that some Black Knight Academy students copied their answers and tried to use plagiarized work, according to Joel Spinney, the principal of academic affairs. He stated that the software is available for the entire high school. It also detects the use of artificial intelligence.
GSSI
The meeting also featured an appearance from New York Life representative James Oldridge. He stated that a program called the Grief Sensitive School Initiative is available to the district. The New York Life Foundation would give a $500 grant to each school in Towanda if five teachers from each school watches a 20-minute informative video. It would inform teachers on ways to help grieving students who lost loved ones. Teachers can also access a website with information from mental health or professional resources. Board members will make a final decision at a later date.
The Towanda school board will hold its next regular meeting on Monday, Sept. 18 at Towanda Area Elementary School’s board room.
