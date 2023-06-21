Towanda school board approves 2023-2024 budget, features tax increase

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education passed its 2023-2024 school year budget during its Monday meeting.
The board approved the budget in the amount of $31,843,235 by a vote of six to three. It contains a real estate levy of 50.31 mills, which is 5.031 per $100 of assessed valuation.
The budget consists of a half mill tax increase, which is a 1% tax increase compared to last year’s budget, according to Business Manager Brian Driscoll.
“My calculations were on the average assessed parcel in the district. This would increase taxes by $18.43 for the year,” Driscoll said.
For homestead/farmstead parcels, the district factored in the “impact of the homestead tax relief that would equate to net impact of $13.57 for the year as the average increase to a homestead/farmstead parcel,” according to Driscoll.
There is a discount of 2% for real estate taxes paid within two months of the billing date. A penalty of 10% for real estate taxes paid after four months of the billing date is also included.
The budget includes an earned income tax levy of 1.25% with an effective rate of 0.74% for the school district and 0.5% for the municipalities under Act 24.
On Tuesday, Superintendent Dennis Peachey explained that the tax increase helps offset the cost of the additional math teacher hired at Towanda Area Junior-Senior High School.
“The school board recently approved this position that helps provide additional math sections and courses at that level,” Peachey said.
Last year’s budget also featured a tax increase, which was the first time in three years that school taxes were raised. Specifically, the 2022-2023 budget had a one mill tax increase and featured an increase of 2.2% compared to the 2021-2022 budget.
During the Monday meeting, Driscoll stated that the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania requires the school board to pass a budget prior to June 30.
The school board also approved the transfer of $350,000 from the general fund to its capital reserve fund. Members also approved an additional $200,000 from the general fund to the capital reserve fund of positive fund balance at the end of the fiscal year.
“Historically, every year we’ve transferred $350,000 as part of our budget process to make sure that we have resources in our capital reserve fund for facilities, upgrades, [and] recently roofing projects [and] other physical plant needs,” Driscoll explained.
In the event of a positive fund balance at the end of the year, the extra funds are available if needed.
“We don’t do that very often, but it gives us the option to add to our capital reserve,” he added.
