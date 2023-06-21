Towanda school board approves 2023-2024 budget, features tax increase

The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education passed its 2023-2024 school year budget during its Monday meeting.

The board approved the budget in the amount of $31,843,235 by a vote of six to three. It contains a real estate levy of 50.31 mills, which is 5.031 per $100 of assessed valuation.

