Towanda School Board approves $30.4M general fund budget

TOWANDA – The Towanda School Board unanimously approved a $30,462,390 general fund budget for the 2021-2022 school year Monday that maintains the current level of programming and staff, and doesn’t increase taxes for a second year in a row.
As district Business Manager Doreen Secor talked about the budget during Monday’s meeting, she noted the challenge of not having an approved state budget to work with, which means the state funding reflected in the spending plan will not reflect an increase for two years in a row.
“That’s a significant impact. That’s well over $1 million that’s lost there,” she said. “You’ll see we’re using $1.6 million (in reserves) to balance the budget. We’re in hopes that ending this year, we’re not going to be anywhere near that $1.6 million. That’s not really a good place to be.”
With this financial position, she warned that tax increases could be on the horizon for the future.
COVID-19 related Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding has helped the school district budget for purchases it would otherwise be unable to make, according to Secor. Because this type of funding will only extend through the 2023-2024 school year, the district’s $1.2 million in the upcoming budget is more focused toward purchases that will not have to be sustained in future budget.
At least 20% will have to be dedicated to learning loss, which will be addressed through funding positive behavioral interventions and supports at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School and Towanda Elementary School, an additional speech/ESL teacher contracted through BLaST Intermediate Unit 17, and an additional social worker
“Unfortunately the pandemic was a horrible thing, but it gave us the opportunity to get some things that we wouldn’t be able to get,” said Secor.
Some priorities previously announced included a 10-passenger van for athletics and training transportation, a new playground for J. Andrew Morrow Primary School, and purchasing student laptops to eliminate some three-year lease payments.
She noted that with newly announced ESSER guidelines requiring additional stakeholder input with planning, some of the project proposed to the school board Monday could look different.
