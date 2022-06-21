Towanda School Board approves $31.1M budget

TOWANDA — The Towanda school board approved a $31,143,545 general fund budget for the 2022-2023 school year during its Monday meeting. This is an increase of 2.2% when compared to the 2021-2022 budget.
The budget includes a one mill tax increase for the next school year. Specifically, it consists of a real estate tax levy of 49.81 mills, which is $4.981 per $100 of assessed valuation, according to board president Matt Tavani.
There will be a discount of 2% for real estate taxes paid within two months of the billing date and a penalty of 10% for real estate taxes paid after four months of the billing date. It also has an earned income tax levy of 1.24% with one effective rate of 0.74% for the school district and 0.5% for the municipalities under Act 24.
“We still have some uncertainty from the state as to what is coming in. There has been different levels of money that came in over the last few years,” Tavani said.
This is the first time in three years that school taxes have seen an increase, he stated.
“I would vote in favor of this budget because I feel that a one mill increase this time can be justified by not having raised taxes the last few years,” Tavani said.
The budget also includes an expansion of the funding available for homestead or farmstead exclusions on 2,288 qualifying parcels in the school district, according to business manager Brian Driscoll. Most owner-occupied primary residences qualify for this exclusion. The average qualifying property would see a property tax decrease of about $55 compared to the 2021-2022 real estate taxes. For properties that don’t qualify for the homestead status, real estate taxes will increase by 2.05%.
The school board also approved the transfer of $350,000 from the 2021-2022 general fund to its capital reserve fund. Members also approved an additional $200,000 from the general fund to the capital reserve fund of positive fund balance at the end of the fiscal year.
