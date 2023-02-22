Towanda school board approves contracts for backup internet, communication system

The Towanda Area School District will acquire a backup internet service to protect online connectivity. The district’s board of education discussed the issue at its Tuesday meeting.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education approved contracts to improve its internet and communication systems during its Tuesday meeting.

The board will acquire a backup internet connection from FirstLight starting July 1. It will be for a three-year term at an annual cost of $4,950.

