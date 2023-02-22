Towanda school board approves contracts for backup internet, communication system

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education approved contracts to improve its internet and communication systems during its Tuesday meeting.
The board will acquire a backup internet connection from FirstLight starting July 1. It will be for a three-year term at an annual cost of $4,950.
FirstLight “provides fiber-optic data, Internet, data center, cloud, unified communications, and managed services to enterprise and carrier customers throughout the Northeast and mid-Atlantic,” according to its website.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that the backup internet service will be useful in case internet services go down.
“So much of what we do is kind of reliant on the internet,” Peachey said. “We really can’t be without it for an extended period of time.”
He stated that the district’s internet goes down an average of three times per year. When that occurs, the district can be without internet services for six hours to two days. TASD’s internet line runs from Williamsport to Canton to Towanda.
Peachey noted that other school districts are taking similar actions to protect internet connectivity. Important services that depend on internet connectivity include phone calls, the business office’s software and the learning management system, Schoology.
The board also approved a three-year contract with ParentSquare for a parent communication system. Peachey stated that the district seeks to improve and consolidate how it communicates and sends messages to parents. The communication system’s increased features include text notifications that will replace some of the calls that go out to parents.
He described the system as a user-friendly service that will improve messaging from teachers to parents and coaches to their teams.
Another approved item was an agreement with Mac’s Driving Academy at no cost to the school district to provide behind-the-wheel training for qualified students.
Board members expressed their satisfaction with the driving academy, which they see as beneficial to improving student’s driving skills.
The board’s next regular session meeting is scheduled to take place at Towanda Elementary School on Monday, March 20.
