Towanda School Board approves new bus cameras

A new surveillance camera system for the Towanda Area School District’s bus fleet received school board approval this week, which officials say will help not only with investigating incidents between students, but also with contact tracing related to COVID-19.
When Business Manager Doreen Secor brought up the issue to the school board last week, she noted that it was the district’s contact tracing efforts that really put the need for a new camera system to the forefront. The current video system, which was phased in between 12 and 13 years ago, requires district officials to physically remove the recorded media so they can review it on a specialized player.
In multiple instances, Secor said they would go to review video to see who a COVID-19 positive student might have had contact with on the bus to find out that a camera wasn’t working.
The new system will automatically upload the video onto the district’s server once the bus arrives on school grounds each day, where it will be stored for 30 days. The new system will also increase the number of cameras on each of the district’s 19 busses from three to six, allowing for better coverage inside the transport as well as in front to catch anyone driving through a bus’ stop sign.
“It’s just a godsend for administration, for the school district,” said Peachey. “In terms of safety, being able to see what’s going on on that bus and being able to resolve those problems with that clear evidence that this is what took place. It’s just disheartening to have a parent call and say this took place on the bus, and when you look into it you find that the bus camera was down or didn’t see it.”
The current system requires officials to hook a laptop to one of the 19 surveillance video systems to make sure all of the cameras are working. The new system will generate reports on a weekly basis that show if a camera is malfunctioning.
The $82,704 cost is being covered partially through capital reserve funds and through $46,039 in Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency grand funding. The district is purchasing the system through SafeFleet.
School board member Matt Tavani again voiced concerns that he didn’t want anyone outside of the district, including state officials involved with contact tracing, to have access to the footage.
Secor assured that only authorized administrators have access to video footage, and the district’s servers are secure.
“We are very very cautious,” she added. “We have parents all of the time ask to see videos and we will not allow them.”
Peachey noted that it usually takes a court order for anyone outside of the district to view the footage.
In the past, this has only happened with cases involving Children and Youth Service investigations, Secor said last week.
Camera systems will not be placed on spare busses or the district’s vans, although van drivers are able to utilize a portable system when needed in certain situations, Secor noted.
