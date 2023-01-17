Towanda school board approves tax increase limit

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District Board of Education approved a tax increase limit to the index for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. Board members had their Monday meeting at the Towanda Elementary School.
Business Manager Brian Driscoll stated that the index is set for 5.7% in the upcoming fiscal year.
“This would be a vote that we simply will not exceed 5.7% increase to taxes in the budget process,” Driscoll said at the board’s Jan. 9 meeting.
During Monday’s meeting, Driscoll stated that he sees no reason for the board to increase taxes above that percentage.
“This does not commit us to anything in terms of the budget process,” he said. “It just sets a limit to how high we could potentially adjust our tax rates.”
The board also approved the revision to Policy 616, which involves their bill payment process.
“Our current Policy 616 for payment of bills lists four scenarios where the bills don’t need to wait for board approval,” Driscoll explained in the Jan. 9 meeting. “We can pay them in real time. This would expand that to also include a broader array of items that were already approved during the budget process. That just helps us to streamline the bill payments so we are not running into late charges.”
He further stated that the process helps the district pay for the “run of the mill” type of bills without waiting to go to the school board every time.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.