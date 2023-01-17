Towanda school board approves tax increase limit

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District Board of Education approved a tax increase limit to the index for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget. Board members had their Monday meeting at the Towanda Elementary School.

Business Manager Brian Driscoll stated that the index is set for 5.7% in the upcoming fiscal year.

