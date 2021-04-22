TOWANDA – With the retirement of long-time Towanda Area School District Business Manager nearing, the Towanda School Board unanimously hired her replacement Monday.
Brian Driscoll will take over the position starting July 1 under a five-year contract. He comes to the school district a Bachelor’s Degree in Economics from Lycoming College, a Master’s Degree in Public Administration from the State University of New York at Binghamton, and 18 years of experience in governmental accounting, which includes a decade in school business, according to Superintendent Dennis Peachey. Driscoll has served as the director of management services at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 for five years and through this role has provided interim business manager services to the Wyalusing and Southern Tioga school districts.
Driscoll was selected from a field of qualified candidates due to his vast background in school-related business management and familiarity with the Towanda Area School District through his work with BLaST, according to Peachey.
Although Secor will have some big shoes to fill, Peachey said she has put the district in a good financial position so her successor can be successful moving forward.
“The quantity and quality of applicants that applied for this position is a testament to Doreen Sector’s leadership of the business office over the years,” Peachey added. “Several of the applicants commented on how respected, effective, and efficient our business office is viewed by those in the business manager field. It will not be easy to replace her 28 years of experience in our business office.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.