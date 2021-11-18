TOWANDA — A Towanda school board member was honored for her many years of service to the school district on Monday.
School Board President Peggi Munkittrick was recognized for her 24 years of service with a plaque that was presented by Ronald Cole, a representative of the Pennsylvania School Boards Association.
She was also added to the PSBA Honor Roll of School Board Service during the Towanda Area School District’s Board of Education meeting.
Munkittrick was a teacher at Towanda before joining the school board and has dedicated 32 years to the district.
The quality that made her such an effective school board member was that she always made decisions that were in the best interest of the students, stated the Towanda Area School District in a press release following the meeting.
The PSBA honors long-term school directors across the commonwealth at local board meetings who have had up to eight years of service.
Cole stated that most school board directors desire to give back to public education and improve educational outcomes for students.
“These elected leaders give unselfishly of their time and energy to support and guide our public schools and the students they serve,” he said. “Their efforts, along with those of their fellow board members, reflect the mission of our schools to provide opportunities for success for every student.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.