TOWANDA — The Towanda School Board re-elected Peggi Munkittrick as president and Evelyn Sherburne as the board’s vice-president in their reorganizational meeting on Tuesday evening.
Replacing the former treasurer Guy Maryott will be Brady Finogle, new school board member Deborah West was elected as the school’s Northern Tier Career Center representative, Matt Tavani was elected the representative for the Pennsylvania School Board Association and Munkittrick was also elected as the representative for IU #17 board of directors.
Also in the meeting the board approved a resolution that would limit the school from raising taxes beyond the index at 3.5% for the 2020-21 school year.
