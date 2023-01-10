Towanda school board seeks tax increase limit

The Towanda Area School District Board of Education meet at the Towanda Elementary School on Monday to discuss some resolutions regarding a tax increase limit and its bill payment process.

TOWANDA — Towanda’s school board is preparing to vote on resolutions that will set in place a tax increase limit and apply some changes to its bill payments.

