Towanda school board seeks tax increase limit

TOWANDA — Towanda’s school board is preparing to vote on resolutions that will set in place a tax increase limit and apply some changes to its bill payments.
The Towanda Area School District Board of Education meet at the Towanda Elementary School on Monday to discuss some resolutions for their upcoming meeting on Monday, Jan. 16.
The board may approve a resolution that would limit a tax increase to the index for the 2023-2024 fiscal year budget, according to Board President Matt Tavani.
“That simply means that we would be limiting ourselves to not going above whatever the increase is,” Tavani said.
Business Manager Brian Driscoll elaborated that the index set for the district this year is 5.7%.
“This would be a vote that we simply will not exceed 5.7% increase to taxes in the budget process,” Driscoll said.
Another resolution touches on how the board pays its bills in a more streamline fashion, according to Driscoll.
“Our current Policy 616 for payment of bills lists four scenarios where the bills don’t need to wait for board approval,” Driscoll explained. “We can pay them in real time. This would expand that to also include a broader array of items that were already approved during the budget process. That just helps us to streamline the bill payments so we are not running into late charges.”
He further stated that the process helps the district pay for the “run of the mill” type of bills without waiting to go to the school board every time.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that other local districts are incorporating this policy as well.
The board will vote on the resolutions at their next meeting on Monday, Jan. 16 at 7 p.m.
