TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda School Board moved unanimously, 8-0 (school board president Peggi Munkittrick was absent), to hire Laura Steele as the school’s director of special education in their meeting held on Monday evening.
The agenda item to hire Steele was added after an executive session during the meeting.
Steele will replace current Director of Special Education Dawn Hart, who was assigned as administrator on special assignment to the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School on Oct. 17.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey said after the meeting that Hart will fill in the absence of Karen Beirne-Getz, who serves as principal of J. Andrew Morrow. Peachey could not elaborate on the reason for Beirne-Getz’s absence, but did say that the move was not anticipated.
Steele graduated from Towanda High School and holds a master’s degree from Clarion University according to Peachey. She also worked at IU 17 for 22 years as a speech language pathologist, ESL teacher, and special education supervisor.
“We were very fortunate to find someone with certification and experience that was able to step in,” the superintendent said after the meeting.
The move to hire Steele at $83,000 a year is effective today.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.