Towanda school drivers receive pay increase

TOWANDA — Drivers for the Towanda Area School District will receive a pay increase for the 2022-2023 academic year.
The pay rate of the district’s transportation contractors for wait time on activity runs was adjusted from $7.15 per hour to $10. The adjustment was approved by Towanda school board members during their Monday meeting.
The increase would cost the district $3,000 to $5,000, according to Business Manager Brian Driscoll. He stated that it’s been a long time since an increase was made for the drivers.
“I know the realities of the economy right now. It doesn’t make a whole lot of sense to have it that low with the trouble that contractors are having finding drivers,” Driscoll said.
The rational for having $10 per hour for the drivers is due to the fact that the $10 amount is what hourly substitutes are currently paid, he noted.
“It’s a way to throw our contractors a bone a little bit and say that we recognize the realities of finding employees,” Driscoll said. [Their] time is worth something when waiting for athletes or students.”
The first day of school for Towanda’s 2022-2023 academic year will be on Thursday, Aug. 25.
