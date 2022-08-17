Towanda school drivers receive pay increase

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

TOWANDA — Drivers for the Towanda Area School District will receive a pay increase for the 2022-2023 academic year.

The pay rate of the district’s transportation contractors for wait time on activity runs was adjusted from $7.15 per hour to $10. The adjustment was approved by Towanda school board members during their Monday meeting.

