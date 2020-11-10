TOWANDA – The Towanda Area School District will be implementing early Wednesday dismissals through the second marking period to help teachers better prepare as they tackle the demands of increased remote learning from students.
Before Monday’s school board vote, which garnered one “nay,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey said, “Sometimes things don’t go according to plan.”
These plans included dedicating one teacher per grade level on a volunteer basis at J. Andrew Morrow and Towanda Elementary School for live streaming, while handling live streaming at the high school level as the need presented itself in each class. Students also could only transition from live streaming to in-class learning and vice versa between marking periods. Given the low COVID-19 transmission levels coming into the new school year, Peachey hoped students would be able to transition back into the classroom to lessen the strain on educators.
“Those plans have had to be adjusted because the situation hasn’t slowed down – it has actually gotten worse,” he explained. “All of our students are live streaming now. … With all of the quarantining going on, this thing of sticking to a marking period just doesn’t work. We have kids going in and out all of the time. I guess we didn’t foresee that. We have more kids moving into option two (remote learning) instead of leaving option two.”
And although teachers were encouraged to prepare two week buffer of lessons for remote learning during the summer, Peachey said that safety net has been pretty much used up, leaving teachers with about a day or two of lead time.
“Planning for a pandemic – we thought we were prepared, but they (the conditions) haven’t gotten any better,” he said. “They’ve actually gotten worse.”
Under the adjusted calendar, J. Andrew Morrow will dismiss at 12:50 p.m., followed by Towanda Elementary School at 1 p.m. and the high school at 1:10 p.m.
Peachey clarified that students will not have to fill the remainder of the school days Wednesday with virtual learning. Classes in the high school are being shortened these days so that students don’t miss any classes, according to high school Principal Rebecca Stanfield.
The district’s most recent COVID-19 cases were reported Sunday.
One positive involved a staff member in the business office – who was last on district grounds last Wednesday – who tested positive for COVID-19 Friday, requiring affected staff to quarantine.
In that case, Superintendent Dennis Peachey said no students were impacted by that situation.
However, Peachey said some students and staff were potential close contacts with an aide at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School who also tested positive Friday, prompting notification to begin precautionary quarantining.
“Based on the nature of these two situations, there is no need to close any of our buildings at this time,” Peachey said. “We will continue to monitor things in all our buildings and adjust as necessary.”
Sunday’s update came two days after another update Friday about a student at J. Andrew Morrow testing positive for COVID-19. However, that student’s last day in school was Monday. Oct. 26.
“Due to the proactive approach by the family, the Department of Health has informed us that no contact tracing is needed at this time with regards to this situation,” he said. “We are pleased to report that this student is doing very well. We appreciate the cautious approach taken by the family of this student.”
Peachey encouraged the community to continue working together to keep students, faculty, and staff safe and healthy, and thanked them for their efforts so far.
