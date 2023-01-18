Towanda SD announces elementary school teachers’ retirements

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District Board of Education announced two significant retirements from two teachers during its Monday meeting.

TASD Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that elementary school teachers Mark Vail and Kevin Route will both retire soon. Specifically, Vail’s retirement will be effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, while Route will retire at the end of the week.

