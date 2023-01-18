Towanda SD announces elementary school teachers’ retirements

TOWANDA — The Towanda Area School District Board of Education announced two significant retirements from two teachers during its Monday meeting.
TASD Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that elementary school teachers Mark Vail and Kevin Route will both retire soon. Specifically, Vail’s retirement will be effective at the end of the 2022-2023 school year, while Route will retire at the end of the week.
Vail graduated from Sayre and started his career as a long-term substitute teacher for Bruce Bracken before being permanently hired in 1994, according to Peachey. He also took part in the school district’s sports programs such as football and track & field.
Peachey stated that the school district will miss Vail and his contributions to ensuring academic success from students.
During the meeting, Peachey also stated that the school board accepted Route’s retirement and that he will also be missed.
Route graduated from Canton High School and later received degrees in Special Education and Elementary Education from Mansfield University. He proceeded to teach for two years in the Northern Tioga School District as a sixth grade science teacher.
“We were fortunate enough to hire him here in 1995 as a learning support teacher at the middle school,” Peachey said.
For TASD, he coached middle school wrestling from 1997 to 2002, and was known for organizing the sixth grade camp.
“Kevin Route was the man when it came to sixth grade camp,” Peachey said.
He thanked Route for his dedication to running the camp, which required coordinating many students and school staff members to band together and participate.
“A lot of time, a lot of work and we are going to miss his experience with that,” Peachey said. “We are really going to miss him.”
