The Towanda Area School District will be holding Kindergarten and Pre-K registration for all children entering school for the first time in the fall of 2023 on Monday, March 20 in the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School Cafeteria. Registration packets will be available on the district website under the Parent Tab.
Parents may also pick up their registration packet at the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School Office. Once you have completed the packet, please call the school at 570- 265-4991 to schedule an appointment to complete the process.
Kindergarten: Children must be 5 years old by Sept. 1, 2023 to be eligible to enroll in the kindergarten program. NOTE: If your child is already attending the Pre-K program in J. Andrew Morrow Primary School, you DO NOT need to register your child for the Kindergarten Program.
Pre-K Program: Children must be 4 years old by Sept. 1, 2023, to be eligible to enroll in the Towanda Area School District Pre-K program. Parents must provide transportation for their child.
The YMCA provides a before and after school daycare program for students at the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School. If you are interested in daycare, please contact the YMCA at 570-268- 9622.
Parents will also need the following papers to complete the registration packet:
1. Child’s Birth Certificate
2. Child’s Immunization Record
3. Child’s Social Security Number
4. Proof of Residency (examples: current bill, lease agreement, etc.)
6. Income verification for Pre-K as indicated on enrollment form in packet.
All families will need to verify that their child’s immunization records are up to date before the start of school. State Law requires children to have proper immunization against NINE diseases before entering school. An official shot record is required when registering. Your child will need to have (4) doses of DPT (4th shot on or after fourth birthday), (3) doses of Oral Trivalent Polio Vaccine or injected Polio, (2) doses of MMR (regular measles, German measles, and mumps), (3) doses of Hepatitis B (not to be confused with the HIB Vaccine), and (2) doses of Varicella (Chicken Pox) Vaccine or a documented case of the illness. If you have any questions concerning your child’s shot record, please contact our school nurse, Jackie Vanderpool at 570-265-2101 (ext. 3060) as soon as possible. Students will not be permitted to start school without the immunizations listed above.
The Towanda Area School District is excited to welcome our newest Black Knights and their parents as they begin their educational journey with us.
