The Towanda Area School District will be holding Kindergarten and Pre-K registration for all children entering school for the first time in the fall of 2023 on Monday, March 20 in the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School Cafeteria. Registration packets will be available on the district website under the Parent Tab.

Parents may also pick up their registration packet at the J. Andrew Morrow Primary School Office. Once you have completed the packet, please call the school at 570- 265-4991 to schedule an appointment to complete the process.