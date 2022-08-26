Towanda SD begins 2022-2023 school year

TOWANDA — Summer break has come to a close and students of the Towanda Area School District started their new academic year Thursday.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that it was a nice start to this year’s very first day.
Updated: August 26, 2022 @ 3:52 pm
TOWANDA — Summer break has come to a close and students of the Towanda Area School District started their new academic year Thursday.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey stated that it was a nice start to this year’s very first day.
“It can always be a little hectic, but everything seemed to go very smooth,” Peachey said. “That’s in part to the efforts of our staff and the cooperation of our students and parents.”
He stated that it was good to have students back in the district’s buildings to further their educations and academic developments.
“They seem to be excited to be back. They bring an energy and enthusiasm that we really enjoy and miss in the summer when they are not here,” Peachey expressed.
He is hopeful that the district will regain the academic progress that was seen prior to the COVID-19 pandemic that hit in 2020.
“We ended last year almost being completely back to normal, so this year we were able to hit the ground running,” he said.
For COVID mitigation, the district will continue safety practices such as cleaning equipment and wiping down desks, he stated. However, the district has moved away from other more stringent mitigation measures.
Safety is one of the top concerns and priorities for Peachey. The school district has added other non-COVID-related safety measures this year such as its clear backpack policy.
“We look to continue to bring in things that make us even safer,” Peachey said. “We had a lot of cooperation with the clear backpacks, so we thank parents and students for that. It seemed to go very well and everyone seemed pretty prepared for that.”
He also attributed the school district’s safety to its full-time school resource officer, which it has had for more than 10 years.
“That is probably one of the best investments that the district can make and yet we continue to look for ways to get even better,” Peachey said.
For school registrations, he stated that the number of enrollees is good, but there are a few spots open in the pre-kindergarten program. Anyone interest can contact the district at (570) 265-2101.
“I’m happy to get started and move forward to push our students to be the best that they can be academically, artistically and athletically,” he said.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
