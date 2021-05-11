TOWANDA – A 2021-2022 spending proposal the Towanda Area School District school board voted to advertise Monday contains no property tax increase, although Business Manager Doreen Secor said they are still awaiting more information about state and federal funding.
“There’s a lot of work between now and then,” Secor said, “and I can assure you that the final budget isn’t going to look like this budget.”
The proposed final budget includes $29.7 million in spending, an increase of $1.1 million over the current school year, and $28.1 million in revenues. The gap in revenue and spending will be closed with fund balance.
Although the district is planning to hold taxes level for a second straight year, it does have the flexibility to increase them by a maximum 4.1% under its Act 1 index, which would generate a little more than $472,000 in revenue, Secor noted. A median homeowner would see a $66.81 increase to their tax bill.
In the current proposal, she highlighted the $1.2 million in Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding that will be dedicated to one-time purchases, such as a 10-passenger van for athletics and training transportation, a new playground for J. Andrew Morrow Primary School, and purchasing student laptops to eliminate some three-year lease payments.
Since this money expected to continue only through the 2023-2024 school year, she said, “We have tried to put together a plan to use those funds that would not be detrimental when those funds go away.”
There are also plans to dedicate some of this funding toward the Black Knight Academy to attract children to the local virtual school instead of cyber charter schools outside of the district in hopes of saving on those increased costs.
The school board will vote on the final budget proposal during their last meeting in June.
