Towanda SD eyes normalcy, but concerns about the state remain

TOWANDA – The Towanda Area School District Superintendent Dennis Peachey is planning for a return to normalcy with the new school year, but some school board members remained concerned about if that could happen if they approved a new COVID-19 related health and safety plan Monday.
The plan is required to be put in place in order for the district to receive its American Rescue Plan Act Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief funding.
School board members Mark Gannon and Matt Tavani called into question the connection with the school funding, which Tavani said could tie the district’s hands for the next three years.
“That all sounds shifty as it is, tie it to a grant,” said Gannon. “They tied it to letting us open the school. They put our arms behind our back then and they are putting our arms behind our back now.”
“I think we were in a very similar spot last summer and we were led to believe we could do things according to what we saw from a local perspective only to find out in November that Gov. (Tom) Wolf changed the deal and we had to sign an attestation to do it his way because he didn’t like the way we were doing it,” said Tavani.
He continued, “When we look at what happened this year and all of the malarkey that we went through, with all of the things listed here, I don’t think you could possibly demonstrate to me with any data that we did anything that worked. What I mean is, the virus still spread through our community, people still got sick.”
Even as COVID-19 cases climbed, Tavani said there were no serious cases among staff or students within the district that he heard of.
Peachey said he tried to keep the plan as general as he could, although he didn’t know if state officials would look at the plan closely or weigh in on it.
Throughout the plan, the TASD includes this statement as it speaks about continuously monitoring federal and state health and safety guidelines: “The district will also consider the wishes and needs of our local community, along with what is in the best interest of our students’ academic, social, and emotional well-being when making decisions.”
While Peachey understood the concerns, he still wanted to move forward with approval of the plan so the district could submit their ESSER grant.
“And if we don’t approve this, it’s just backing everything up and that has some significant financial implications to the budget that we just passed,” he said.
“Quite frankly, it wouldn’t matter what we said here. If they issue a mandate, it’s going to turn everything. It’s not going to matter,” said school board President Peggi Munkittrick, who also didn’t want to put “a target on our backs.”
However, with voters recently curtailing the governor’s emergency powers and giving the legislature more of a say, Peachey felt encouraged that the new school year could move forward as normal. When questioned by school board member Brooks Greenland, Peachey assured that his back-to-school plan won’t have kids wearing masks unless “absolutely required.”
Following a five-to-three vote that included “nay” votes from school board members Chad Strickland, Gannon and Tavani, Munkittrick applauded the open and honest discussion that surrounded the measure.
“It was an excellent discussion,” she said. “It does highlight what a challenging issue this has been, not only for us, the administration and the staff of the school district, but the community.”
