TOWANDA – An emotional support classroom that was proposed and then approved for the Towanda Elementary School last month now has a teacher.
During Monday’s work session meeting, the Towanda School Board hired special education teacher Eric Maynard. However, the effective date of his employment and the date of when the classroom will be implemented has yet to be determined.
District officials presented the idea last month as a way to save money and provide additional opportunities for students who require the service.
Business Manager Brian Driscoll said the district spent $396,000 for 24 elementary students who used the service at BLaST Intermediate Unit 17 at some point during the previous school year. With budgeting for a teacher and aide in the classroom, Driscoll said the district would break even if it served at least six students locally. Elementary Principal Laura Steele and Special Education Director Jennifer Cronin anticipated serving up to 15 students, which Driscoll said could cut the district’s bill in half.
Steele noted last month that the local classroom would allow students in need to receive continuous support, which could prevent them from relapsing. In addition, students wouldn’t have to give up educational time to be bussed to and from BLaST’s North Campus, their education would remain more consistent with staying with Towanda’s curriculum, and they can take advantage of specials such as music, art and computer science.
The space reserved for the classroom is located next to where the school’s social workers and school-based service providers are, Steele noted.
“We truly believe that the Towanda School District students belong in their neighborhood school and we offer support to many other disability categories in our school and this is one of the last ones to sort of bring home,” Steele explained.
An emotional support classroom is already provided in the high school. Cronin said emotional support services are rarely needed with the kindergarten, first and second grades, which are located at J. Andrew Morrow Primary School, but the the elementary classroom’s teacher can provide support for these younger students as needed.
