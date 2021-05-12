Gov. Tom Wolf’s announcement last week that he would be lifting COVID-19 mitigation measures other than mask wearing starting Memorial Day had some in the Towanda Area School District excited for the future.
“I think it’s time,” said Superintendent Dennis Peachey who, among other things, looked forward to in-person school board meetings and removing cafeteria tables from the school district’s gymnasiums.
“It can’t get here soon enough.” he added.
Even though school board member Matt Tavani also welcomed the news, he did so with cautious optimism based on past changes he’s seen handed down by the state. He expressed concern that as the school district planned for a more normal school year, guidelines could be changed this summer or during the next school year to make things more restrictive once again.
“The nine of us are on this board because we work for our community, but the people in Harrisburg work for us, they get elected by us,” he said. “I think we need to really start looking at making sure we don’t let something like this happen again going forward.”
Although mask wearing will remain in place until 70% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, Peachey hopes for additional guidance that will eliminate the need for contact tracing, which he said is difficult and time consuming.
Tavani believed that all of the guidance that’s been in place has been doing a lot of damage to the district’s children.
“I don’t think there’s much data to back up that much of what we’ve done was necessary for the age group that we’re talking about. That’s not to try to belittle anybody who has had to deal with anything over the past year with people and their families being sick, but I think the data is pretty apparent that kids are not, by in large, the group that we have to worry about,” he said. “We’re being forced to play by a lot of arbitrary rules that I think are a detriment to our students.”
Peachey was glad that students could still have normal opportunities such as the junior class trip and a prom, although he hoped it could be held inside next year. Still, he said the past school year has been “stressful and nerve-wracking” trying to provide students with the normal opportunities.
“We sit on pins and needles every day. We have three cases at the high school right now,” said Peachey on Monday, before the high school recorded its fourth case Tuesday and had to shift to remote instruction. “When we get to four, it’s a two-day pause and we’re back at it and reset the matrix. For JAM and everybody at the elementary school, with being a small-sized school, two cases for a two-day shutdown. I can’t wait until all of that goes away. It can’t get here soon enough.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.