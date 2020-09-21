TOWANDA – A positive COVID-19 case has been reported at the Towanda Area School District.
The announcement went out early this morning on the district's Facebook page, saying the district had learned about the case late Sunday evening.
“Out of an abundance of caution, we will be closing school today while we continue to work through this situation,” the statement said. “This will also allow our custodial staff to put extra cleaning protocols in place as well.”
The district will continue to update the public as new information becomes available.
School, extra-curricular activities, and practices are canceled for the day.
