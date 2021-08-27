TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Area School District returned to in-person classes for their first day of school on Thursday and its superintendent is eager for this year’s activities.
Superintendent Dennis Peachey said it was a smooth opening day and he owes it to the hard work and cooperation of the staff, student and parents.
“We missed some of our students last year, so having them back in-person allows us to build those positive relationships, which are important in education,” said Peachey. “That is what we will focus on this year.”
This is his 31st year working for the district and he stated that his love for Towanda’s school district and community is what drives him to work hard.
All sports and extracurricular activities will be returning this fall for any Towanda students that are interested in participating.
“We feel that those experiences are very important to the kids,” said Peachey. “We want to produce well-rounded graduates that can excel academically, artistically and athletically.”
For COVID-19 prevention measures, masks are optional to wear for students and staff and the school district will continue to clean and sanitize school facilities.
Towanda schools will follow the federal mandate that students are required to wear face coverings on buses or any school transportation.
In a letter to parents and students, the school district asked parents to continue pre-screening their children for illnesses and potential COVID-19 symptoms before sending them to school.
“We are pleased that things have gone very well so far,” said Peachey. “We have a very hard working staff that has our students best interests at heart.”
