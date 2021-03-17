TOWANDA – Despite state officials expanding the PSSA (Pennsylvania System of School Assessment) testing window into the fall, the Towanda Area School District will be moving forward with this testing as normal next month.
According to Principal of Academic Affairs Joel Spinney, testing for the third through eighth graders is scheduled for April 19 and April 26.
Spinney said the academic team discussed the possibility of testing in September, but felt there wouldn’t be any advantages.
“We are ready right now to test,” he said. “We feel pretty good and confident that our students will do the best they can with the current schedule that we have in place.”
Because of the expanded testing window, Spinney noted that PSSA results are not expected back until either November or December.
The PSSA tests are offered each year to third through eighth grade students to assess their performance and their school’s performance in the fields of English language arts, math and, for fourth grade and above, science and technology.
The Pennsylvania Department of Education announced the expanded testing window late last month to help schools as they’ve had to adapt to COVID-19, while also ensuring that historically undeserved students don’t end up with additional disadvantages. PDE officials noted that assessment results from a pandemic year will not be used for school improvement designations or other “high-stakes” purposes.
Meanwhile, the PASA (Pennsylvania Alternative System of Assessment) for Towanda’s special education students will be held April 12 barring any scheduling conflicts, with the window to remain open until May 7 in case they need to reschedule, according to Special Education Director Laura Steele.
These tests are administered by teachers in the classroom, and will be taken by about 15 students, she said.
