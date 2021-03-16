Towanda SD welcomes 525 school personnel at COVID vaccine site

TOWANDA – On Sunday, 525 school personnel were able to receive their single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on the grounds of the Towanda Area School District.
The district transformed a gymnasium into the makeshift vaccination clinic as part of a state initiative to vaccinate area educators and staff with the newest FDA approved vaccine, given its central location in Bradford County. The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency partnered with the state’s 28 intermediate units to coordinate the clinics. AMI Expeditionary Healthcare administered the shots in Towanda from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., with the support of school staff and some students who plan to enter the health care field in the future.
According to high school Principal Rebecca Stanfield, some of those students were on site for as long as eight hours.
“(Doing) simple things, wiping off and disinfecting chairs, greeting people as they walked in the door,” she explained. “It was a really big help.”
Staff began setting up the clinic at 6:30 a.m. and had everything taken care of by 9:30 p.m., according to Superintendent Dennis Peachey.
Of those who were vaccinated, Peachey noted that 126 were from the Towanda Area School District – and reactions were varied. Although Peachey and many others didn’t experience any side effects, he said some others had to stay home Monday, “and we had some who were sick (experiencing side effects) and came to school and just powered through it.”
School Board President Peggi Munkittrick recognized the effort from staff and student volunteers that went into helping with the clinic, as well as the effort put forth by AMI.
“They didn’t get done in Williamsport until 10:30, had to spend a night in a hotel, get up at like 4:30 or 5 in the morning in order to make the drive up here … in order to work a full day for us,” Munkittrick said. “So, those people were also working tirelessly. And yet, when I got there, and mine was later in the afternoon, the person who administered my shot was still in very good spirits, very friendly, very reassuring.”
Peachey has been looking forward to a 2021-2022 school year without remote instruction via Zoom, and said staff have been reaching out to families who had pursued that option or the virtual Black Knight Academy to help plan for the future.
“We’re pleased to be discovering that the vast majority of people that are option two (remote learning) and even some of our Black Knight Academy kids, their parents are saying that they’re coming back,” he said. “So, we’re very thrilled with what we’ve been finding. We feel we have a lot to offer with kids coming back here in person.”
