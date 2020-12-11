Towanda senior play postponed amid new COVID-19 restrictions

TOWANDA — Towanda High School’s senior play has been postponed amid announcement of new COVID-19 restrictions across the Commonwealth.
After three weeks of practices, the Towanda High School senior class of 2021 planned to perform their rendition of the play “The Help Desk” tonight and tomorrow night while wearing masks and with a set created distinctively to keep students six feet away from one another.
While there were no in-person viewings of the play scheduled, the seniors arranged to perform the show virtually through a public livestream.
Due to new restrictions, including the prohibition of all sports and extra-curricular high school activities until Jan. 4, Towanda has announced that the senior play will not be performed until February.
The specific dates for when in February the play will be performed have yet to be determined.
