TOWANDA — Senior students of Towanda Jr./Sr. High School earned significant recognition for their scholastic achievements Thursday evening.
The Towanda Senior Scholarship Awards ceremony was held inside the high school auditorium. Seniors received honors for their academic successes in fields that included the arts, athletics, business, music and science. They also earned scholarships to fund their post-high school aspirations. Rebecca Stanfield expressed that students showcased qualities like creativity and leadership.
The Spirit of Community Award went to Zander Henley, Paige Manchester and Matthew Murray. All three demonstrated a strong commitment to school and community activities, as well as an enthusiasm for giving back to others.
The school district bestowed awards to students who plan to further their education after high school. Specifically, the Towanda Area High School Scholarship went to Jillian Packard, while the TASD Staff Award went to Paige Perry, Gracie Schoonover and Michael West.
Logan Lambert and Rein Alderfer obtained scholarships from the Robert Bennett Trust as outstanding male students. Both will share $19,500 over a four-year period. Katherine West gained the Sandy Cady Memorial Scholarship from the THS Band Front Alumni. The grant is bestowed to a graduating Towanda K-dette senior.
Paige Perry received the Joseph R. Every Scholarship, which goes to students of Bradford and Tioga counties, as well as Chemung County, N.Y. Specifically, it goes to students who plan to become a teacher or enter the medical field, according to presenter Lori Brown. Since its inception 15 years ago, the scholarship has provided around $2.6 million to 310 students. This year, the program awarded $197,000 in multiple scholarships.
Austin Bump received multiple awards including the T.A.E.A. for plans to become a teacher. He also earned the Outstanding Student Award for his commitment to academics and a strong work ethic.
The Senate of Pennsylvania Good Citizenship Award for displaying good citizenship and leadership went to Bump and Eliza Fowler.
Zoie Lamphere earned the Harold Q. Sherman Business Scholarship and the Nucor Corporation Scholarship. The Sherman scholarship is a $5,000 grant for a student going to a two-year institution. The Nucor scholarship began in 1974 after a fatal accident occurred at the company’s South Carolina steel mill, according to presenter, Alan Johnson. The scholarship goes towards the company’s teammates and their families. Since its inception, the grants have awarded over $120 million to 25,500 teammates’ students at 2,562 institutions.
Nathan Spencer received multiple awards, including the Mr. and Mrs. John Jay Moore Sr. Award for excellence in drama. The Moore’s grandson, Craig Dawsey presented the award and stated that his family members had prosperous careers in theater and cinema. His uncle, Jack was a production designer for feature film that starred actors, such as Jean-Claude Van Damme and Al Pacino, Meryl Streep, Michael Douglas and Alan Alda. He expressed his pride in seeing so many local students excel in multiple subject areas.
“it just goes to show that great things do and can come from a place called Towanda, Pa.,” Dawsey said. “You see it doesn’t take much of a person to be somebody, it just takes all of them. I wish you all the best that life has to offer, guys. Remember where your home is. Don’t ever forget where you come from. Be proud of who you are. Be proud of what you represent.”
Stanfield concluded the ceremony by thanking all of the parents in attendance for helping their children become successful students throughout their time at Towanda.
