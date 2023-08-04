Towanda Square and Round Dance returns Saturday

TOWANDA — Circle left, allemande left, do si do. Eager dancers can do a little bit of everything at an upcoming musical event in Towanda.
The Annual Square and Round Dance will return Saturday evening at the Progress Center parking lot. From 6 to 9 p.m., live music will serve as the beat to get people to showcase their best moves.
The Central Bradford County Chamber of Commerce hosts the free event and encourages families across the county to participate in the festivities.
“Grab your chairs and your friends to come out and have some fun,” CBCCC expressed.
The event will also include J&R’s Kitchen serving food to any interested attendees.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
