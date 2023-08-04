Towanda Square and Round Dance returns Saturday

Pictured is the Towanda Square and Round Dance held in 2021.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — Circle left, allemande left, do si do. Eager dancers can do a little bit of everything at an upcoming musical event in Towanda.

The Annual Square and Round Dance will return Saturday evening at the Progress Center parking lot. From 6 to 9 p.m., live music will serve as the beat to get people to showcase their best moves.

