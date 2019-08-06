MONTOURSVILLE — John F. Kennedy once said, “Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” Thanks to the Towanda Area School District and Variety (a children’s charity), one Towanda boy now can have the simple pleasure of riding a bike whenever he wants.
The Towanda Area School District participated in the “My Bike” program, which provides qualifying students with special needs a free, custom made, adaptive bike designed to meet the needs of the unique rider.
Towanda’s Director of Special Education, Dawn Hart, chose Garrett Bacorn to receive that bike after becoming aware of the program through the Pennsylvania state system of intermediate units in May. Garrett received the bike and rode it in a parade on Monday morning in Montoursville with nine other new cyclists and former Governor Tom Corbett leading.
“Garrett is so happy because he can finally ride a bike with his non-disabled peers through the community,” Hart said on Monday. “He has gained independence and mobility that he would not have otherwise been able to experience.”
