TOWANDA BOROUGH – Main Street is looking a little more festive for Halloween after nearly 200 Towanda High School art students descended on Towanda Borough’s downtown Thursday to paint around 90 windows in anticipation of the Towanda Fire Department’s upcoming Halloween Parade.
The artwork mirrors the parade’s theme of Heroes vs. Villains, according to art teacher Shvonne Strickland,
“It feels good that the community welcomes us back every year,” she said.
In addition to the building and store owners that allow the student decorations, Strickland said many downtown businesses accommodated their efforts, whether it was by having extra food on hand in anticipation of a larger lunch crowd or allowing students to use their restrooms and refill their water buckets. Students could be seen with bags of free popcorn provided by the Keystone Theatre, or enjoyed a break with games at the Community Cup, while paint stations were able to be set up on the properties of Beauty and the Beard, Towanda Terrace, and First Citizens Community Bank.
“They are allowed to eat at the local establishments on Main Street today and visit any of the shops that are open,” she said, “so it gives the community a chance to meet them and them a chance to see the stores,” especially for students who live in the outlying rural areas.
Strickland noted that students had to be chosen to participate in the decorating based on academics, attendance and behavior.
“It’s a great way they can put their talent on display because they don’t get a chance to do that very often,” she said.
