TOWANDA – Friday was one of those sunny days where school students want nothing more than to get out of the classroom for a bit. Fortunately for Towanda High School students, they got to indulge in that and help a worthy cause all at once.
That’s because a couple classes at the school saw something unjust in the world and decided to do their part to fix it. Specifically, the two Mythology and Holocaust Literature classes taught by Tammy Templeton saw the parallels between the subject matter of their class and the Russian invasion of Ukraine.
“Originally they were brainstorming fundraiser ideas for those in need like selling bracelets or T-shirts,” explained Templeton, “but ultimately they decided on having an ice cream day for the school.”
So the students called up Sayre-based Johnny D’s ice cream shop and asked if they could bring their ice cream truck to the school.
Templeton noted it took the students just a few weeks to organize the project once they got the idea. The students would sell “passes” for $1 to any student who wanted to contribute. The pass holders would be able to leave one non-instructional class that day to go visit the ice cream truck parked outside the ground floor band exit of the high school and purchase whatever they want from the truck.
“We also thought this would be a good way to support a local business, to have them come and sell for a couple hours,” said ninth grade student Allison Edsel.
Johnny D’s ice cream truck arrived on the campus at noon and by 12:30 p.m. there was a 20-person line as students, faculty, and staff all gave their donation and lined up to purchase the sweet treats. Participants could also get their hand stamped, though one student explained the stamps were largely ornamental and that she “just really likes giving out stamps.”
Templeton noted with pride the students were even able to use some of the English lessons they had learned, as they spent the weeks leading up to the date creating slogans and advertisements for the fundraiser. They even cut a video promoting the event to their fellow students.
The students estimated that they’d sold close to 300 passes prior to the date and during their first half-hour of operating their small table leading to the ice cream truck, although they saw many pay more than $1 for them.
“Some people came and dropped $5 and even $20 bills. It was crazy,” one student said.
The students stayed busy after that as well with a constant stream of donors coming out of the building to take in the sunshine and enjoy some ice cream.
The truck didn’t leave until 3 p.m.
Templeton said she and the students are planning to donate the proceeds of their fundraiser to a charity helping local Ukrainian refugees in the spirit of Anne Frank, the Jewish World War II refugee whose the classes have read about.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.