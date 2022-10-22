TOWANDA – There’s nothing quite like Halloween to bring people together.
Well, maybe a couple other holidays come to mind, but take a stroll down Main Street in Towanda and you’ll notice an abundance of local businesses partaking in October themed paintings.
Approximately 200 Towanda Area high school students recently spent a full day brushing up on their artistic skills. As they’ve done each year since the 1950s, business owners gave the students permission to paint their company’s windows.
This year’s theme is “Fright Night” and nearly 100 windows were decorated. Students, grades 7-12, are given guidelines such as following copyright laws, no violence, and school appropriateness. Students can work individually or in groups.
The most exciting part for the students is when the winners of the best paintings are announced. Judges are members of the Towanda Area School District administration, who choose the 1st, 2nd and 3rd place winners from the younger group in grades 7-9, as well as the top three winners from the older group in grades 10-12. Cash prizes are given from the school district’s activity funds.
The activity sparks excitement, not just with the students and local businesses, but the entire community.
“The students look forward to doing this activity every year. They start asking what the theme is going to be in early September,” event organizer Shvonne Strickland said. “Participation is always high, I even have to turn away many entries. When the theme is announced, students submit a drawing as their entry; they are disappointed when their entry is not chosen. The entries are based on neatness and creativity.”
The event itself is considered a field trip day, and when the paintings are finished at day’s end, the students have the opportunity to visit shops and restaurants to show their support to the local businesses.
“It’s great that the students go downtown and paint during business hours,” said Strickland, who is also an art teacher at Towanda. “Many of them don’t live in town and don’t usually get to visit the local establishments. The business owners look forward to seeing the kids each year, many of whom offer up their bathrooms, water, and sinks to wash their hands and brushes. Students eat lunch downtown as well.”
The Daily Review will announce this year’s window painting winners in the days leading up to Halloween.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.