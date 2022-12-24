Towanda students put on Christmas-themed talk show

A Towanda Area High School student sits on Santa’s lap during the Winter Spectacular Talk Show hosted by seniors Aidan Hennessy and Logan Lambert in the school’s auditorium on Thursday.

 Review Photo/DANTE TERENZIO

TOWANDA – An abundance of positive energy filled the Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium on Thursday afternoon.

Not only were students anticipating winter break, but also looking forward to a Christmas-themed talk show organized by a group of students.