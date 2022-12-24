Towanda students put on Christmas-themed talk show

TOWANDA – An abundance of positive energy filled the Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School auditorium on Thursday afternoon.
Not only were students anticipating winter break, but also looking forward to a Christmas-themed talk show organized by a group of students.
Seniors Aidan Hennessy and Logan Lambert are the hosts of the school’s news channel, Knightly News, which airs about twice a month.
As a send off to winter break, Hennessy and Lambert decided to put together the Winter Spectacular Talk Show for their peers. The show took place a half-hour before students were dismissed for the holiday break.
“It’s the last day before winter break and we want to get students excited,” Hennessy said. “We want everyone to get in the holiday spirit and enjoy their winter break.”
The show started with a snowball (paper) fight on stage, followed by Hennessy and Lambert introducing themselves.
The hosts tossed numerous talk show t-shirts into the crowd and even brought several students on stage to discuss topics such as favorite Christmas movies, desserts, and outdoor activities. The talk show crew also dressed as elves, Santa Claus, and The Grinch.
What made the show special was the inclusion of students from all grades. When sixth and seventh grade students were chosen to come on stage, their excitement was noticeable. Many students sprinted to the stage to talk with Hennessy and Lambert.
“Just getting the younger kids involved and to include them, it makes my day,” Hennessy said.
The idea for the show came about in early November. The crew — which also includes Nathan Spencer, Luke Tavani and Thomas Fink — immediately went to work.
“We started doing run-throughs right away,” Lambert said. “We brainstormed what would be funny and what would interest everyone.”
Caitlyn Crawford, a business teacher in the high school, manages the newscast and helps guide her students through a digital video editing class.
Finance teacher Margaret Barry also played a part in the show. Barry made her way to the stage to correct a student’s answer to an accounting question, which brought on laughs from fellow students and faculty.
The show came to a close after the crowd sang Christmas carols. That’s when a cheerful group of students cleared the auditorium and were on their way to winter break.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.