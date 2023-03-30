It’s a match made in musical heaven: The students of Towanda Junior/Senior High School are putting on a show that will make you want to say “Hello, Dolly!” The classic musical comedy by Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart will take the stage at the high school auditorium from March 30 to April 2.

“Hello, Dolly!” is based on Thornton Wilder’s play “The Matchmaker” and follows the adventures of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a widow who decides to find a wife for a wealthy merchant named Horace Vandergelder. Along the way, she encounters colorful characters, hilarious situations, and memorable songs like “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and “Hello, Dolly!”