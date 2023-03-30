It’s a match made in musical heaven: The students of Towanda Junior/Senior High School are putting on a show that will make you want to say “Hello, Dolly!” The classic musical comedy by Jerry Herman and Michael Stewart will take the stage at the high school auditorium from March 30 to April 2.
“Hello, Dolly!” is based on Thornton Wilder’s play “The Matchmaker” and follows the adventures of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a widow who decides to find a wife for a wealthy merchant named Horace Vandergelder. Along the way, she encounters colorful characters, hilarious situations, and memorable songs like “Put on Your Sunday Clothes,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” and “Hello, Dolly!”
Towanda’s production features a cast and crew of talented students who have been rehearsing since January under the direction of Mindy Glantz.
The lead role of Dolly is played by senior Abigail Rice, who is no stranger to the stage. Involved with Towanda theater since eighth grade, she played the role of Mother Superior in Towanda’s production of Sister Act in 2022. Despite her experience, “Hello, Dolly!” still has its challenges.
“The lines, absolutely the lines. And the music is not my typical range,” Rice said when asked about the most challenging aspect of preparing for the musical. “I really love the stage. I love performing and I love acting. Dolly is a fun role and it gets me outside of my comfort zone. I don’t love being the center of attention, but Dolly does and that’s been fun for me to explore that part of my personality.”
Senior Logan Lambert, who plays the role of Cornelius Hackl, said he’s happy to play a funny and more lighthearted character.
“To prepare for the role, I try to think of a complete backstory for my character,” said Lambert. “I go through all the motions in my bedroom, saying all the lines, see what I’m going to do with my hands, practice in a mirror to see how I look to an audience and try to look as happy and naive as possible.”
This is Glantz’s first year directing for Towanda.
“It’s been great,” Glantz said, “directing here is a totally different thing because you have a team that the school has already put into place.”
One member of that team, assistant director Abby Stroud, helps with the choreography. Rather than coming up with the dances herself, however, she has the students do it and then mentors them through the process.
“At the beginning of the year, we gather and collect everything that’s going to need a dance and then the kids volunteer,” Stroud said. “We match up which song makes sense with which kid, and I fill in the blanks where needed, but it’s mostly their work. It’s really cool that they get to teach it and have ownership of a part of it.”
Glantz says she’s the kind of director that always does a dance heavy show and if it’s not, she makes it one.
“This is a dance heavy show and then we get heavier, because we add things like a big tap number,” Glantz said, “which adds extra work, but it’s always worth it. These kids have been doing way more than you normally would in a musical season.”
Not only do the students have to balance learning lines and choreography with their academic studies, but many must also manage their time between sports, extracurriculars, or work.
“I am currently the president of four clubs, I’m a big buddy, and so many other things,” said Paradise Smith, who plays Irene Molloy. “So having a lead role, being a straight-A student, and everything else is a lot of work, but you need to be able to say, ‘I’m overwhelmed, I need to sit down, have a coffee and just relax’ and then spring right back to it.”
It’s not all singing and dancing for the Towanda students. Throughout the whole process, the group of administrative people are focused on growing the kids in their skills. From building benches to learning to run the light board, it’s always focused on student learning.
“Some days I feel like we’re not working on ‘Dolly’ enough because we’re working so much on personal growth,” said Glantz, “but that translates into making for a really good show.”
By being a part of the “Hello, Dolly!” cast and crew, students learn not only important life skills, but they also get to learn about the culture of 1890s New York City.
“The social norms are completely different from now,” said Eliza Fowler, who plays Minnie Fay, “and you don’t really realize exactly how different it is until you’re in that position playing that person in that time period.”
“It’s definitely a wild ride,” Lambert said, “I hope the audience laughs with it, has fun during the show, and comes out feeling happy.”
The students have been rehearsing tirelessly for months and are ready to showcase their talent and hard work to the community. This eagerly anticipated production promises to be a dazzling display of song, dance, and theatrical excellence, and is sure to delight audiences of all ages.
“I hope they have a lot of fun,” Rice said. “My hope is to bring a crazy amount of energy to this stage so that nobody ever drops their energy and the audience never loses interest.” Students receive a discounted rate on tickets for Hello, Dolly! Showtimes are 7 p.m. on March 30, 31, and April 1, and 2 p.m. on April 2. Don’t miss this opportunity to say hello to Dolly!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.