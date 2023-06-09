Towanda students receive regional scholarships, awards

TOWANDA — Students from Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School received several awards that will benefit their post-high school aspirations.
Principal Rebecca Stanfield announced this year’s recipients of awards that include the Rochester Institute of Technology High School Award, the Rensselaer Medalist and the Elmira College Key Award.
Five students were the Rochester Institute of Technology High School Award winners for 2023. The recipients include students Shaylee Greenland, Abby Locke, Diego Oliver Aguirre, Joel Pelachik and Jocelyn Stroud. The awards go to juniors for their achievements in a variety of academic fields.
Specifically, Greenland received the business and leadership award. Locke earned the women in STEM award. Aguirre obtained the science and math award. Pelachik received an award for excellence in computing. Stroud was the winner of the art and design award.
If the students enroll at RIT, each one will receive a $19,000 per year scholarship for a total of $76,000. They must enroll in the fall after their high school graduation.
This year’s Rensselaer Medalist was Diego Oliver Aguirre. The medal goes to a student who excelled in math and science during high school. First awarded in 1916, the medal recognizes students seeking a career in science, engineering and technology.
The Rensselaer Medalist gains a $30,000 per year scholarship for a total of $120,000 if they enroll at Rensselaer.
This year’s Elmira College Key Award went to Jocelyn Stroud. The award goes to a high school junior with at least a 3.0 grade point average. Stroud displayed school and community leadership, which is a requirement. The student also must be interested in pursuing a program at Elmira College.
The Elmira College Key Award consists of a $20,000 per year scholarship over four years for a total of $80,000 in scholarships if the student enrolls at Elmira College.
