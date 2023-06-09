Towanda students receive regional scholarships, awards

Five Towanda students were the 2023 winners of the Rochester Institute of Technology High School Award. Pictured from left: Towanda Principal Rebecca Stanfield, Diego Oliver Aguirre, Shaylee Greenland, Abby Locke, Jocelyn Stroud and Joel Pelachik.

 Photo provided by Towanda Area School District

TOWANDA — Students from Towanda Area Jr./Sr. High School received several awards that will benefit their post-high school aspirations.

Principal Rebecca Stanfield announced this year’s recipients of awards that include the Rochester Institute of Technology High School Award, the Rensselaer Medalist and the Elmira College Key Award.