TOWANDA BOROUGH — As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to shutter Pennsylvania classrooms, local students and teachers are beginning to reconnect in the school’s first foray into total online schooling on Tuesday.
“Right now it’s just informal, we’re just getting kids engaged and learning again,” Superintendent Dennis Peachey said on Tuesday afternoon. “We’re trying to provide resources and connect with kids.”
Tuesday was the first day of Towanda’s first step into completely virtual schooling which Peachey called enrichment and review. He said the school’s goal in the preliminary phase is to identify the needs the children have and possible obstacles, like internet availability and reliability.
Since Towanda no longer is bound by the 180 instructional day rule that would force a certain number of days physically in school to finish the school year, teachers and administrators have found that their creativity in the virtual realm can be unleashed.
“What we’re finding is that teachers are great, this will allow them to be creative,” Peachey continued. “Some of the limitations with testing and the 180 days lifted, they’re allowed to run with their creative side. Some are very excited about that opportunity.”
One of the teachers embracing the digital classroom is high school teacher James Wecker. Wecker told the Review on Tuesday that he had been messaging his students on apps shared by his classes and connecting with other students on Zoom, a video conferencing software.
“It’s a work in progress,” Wecker remarked. “Not everyone had the capabilities to connect, that’s something we’re trying to figure out.”
“It’s been crazy, crazy, crazy for everyone. What we’re trying to do is get some normalcy in the kids’ lives, give them some schedule or routine.”
Wecker said that he has it easier because his students, seniors, are more capable of finding ways to connect and are tech savvy. Wecker opined that students in vocational or technical fields like the ones at Northern Tier Career Center may find a much harder time making the virtual world work like a traditional student may.
“We need to prioritize the kids and try to accommodate them,” he added.
Katherine West, a freshman at Towanda, and Arienne Strickland, a sophomore, both have found that keeping a tight schedule helps them get through the quarantine and both like the new online classes.
“So far I’m loving the online classes that the school has offered us,” West said. “I think our teachers are handling this very well by having all of our assignments ready. I have realized that the teachers and administration including Mr. Peachey really care about all of the students and they really do want to see us succeed. I hope the people take this seriously and do stay home so we can get back to reality as soon as possible!”
“I’d have to say I like it a lot!” Strickland said of the online courses. “I had a conference today with my English teacher and it was very useful! We did an online test activity, like we would do in class. It’s nice that even in online you can still listen to your teacher and still have that personal connection with them. It’s also helpful that online, you are able to plan out your day, knowing in advance what your workload is.
“My little brother is in the elementary building and his teacher scheduled an online Zoom meeting for his class and the parents,” she continued. “It was very informative, his teacher did an overview of what programs they would use, and how they would be used. It’s great to know that all of the buildings in the district use the same website, Schoology, for all of the students’ work. Of course online is much different from public schooling, and there are pros and cons, but so far I think it is making a turn for the better.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.