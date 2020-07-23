TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Summer Concert Series continues with one of their biggest entertainers, Rebecca and the Soulshakers, performing on Thursday evening.
Rebecca and the Soulshakers, a Sayre group comprised of vocalist Rebecca Smith, guitarist Jim Smith, percussionist Dave Salce and bassist Freddy Villano, perform “a tasty mix of rootsy, soul drenched tunes,” according to the group’s website.
One of the organizers of the concert series, Vicki Smith, said that attendance at the previous concerts has been good considering the COVID-19 pandemic. The group of organizers expect Rebecca and the Soulshakers to be possibly their most attended concert of the summer and wish to let the public know that even with larger crowds, there is plenty of room to socially distance at Tom Fairchild Jr. Park.
“People have been disappointed by the closing of activities,” Smith said. This summer the Troy Fair, Riverfest, and Arts4All have all been canceled. “They need an outlet.”
The final two concerts of the summer after Rebecca and the Soulshakers will be Classic Too on July 30 and Electric Sunshine on Aug. 6.
The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Towanda Borough Parks and Recreation department. The organizers ask that anyone in attendance at the events maintain social distancing at the park and remind those attending that they should bring their own chairs.
All summer concerts will begin at 7 p.m.
