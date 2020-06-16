TOWANDA BOROUGH — Despite the ongoing pandemic, the Towanda Borough Summer Concert Series will start at Tom Fairchild Jr. Park on June 25 and continue on most Thursdays throughout the summer.
On June 25, Nate the Great, a kid’s themed juggling show, will be held under the pavilion at the park. Then, after Independence Day weekend Five Man Trio will be performing on July 9. Local singer songwriter Kevin Dupe will perform followed by Mitch Bacorn and Eric Snyder on July 16 and Rebecca and the Soulshakers, a soft rock band that plays numerous venues in upstate New York and the Valley, will perform on July 23.
The final two concerts will be Classic Too on July 30th and Electric Sunshine on Aug. 6.
The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Towanda Borough Parks and Recreation department. The organizers ask that anyone in attendance at the events maintain social distancing at the park and remind those attending that they should bring their own chairs.
All summer concerts will begin at 7 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.