TOWANDA BOROUGH — After a previously scheduled performance was rained out in late July, the most anticipated performance in the Towanda Borough Summer Concert Series is now the finale today at Tom Fairchild Park.
Rebecca and the Soul Shakers, a Sayre group comprised of vocalist Rebecca Smith, guitarist Jim Smith, percussionist Dave Salce and bassist Freddy Villano, perform “a tasty mix of rootsy, soul drenched tunes,” according to the group’s website.
Organizers of the concert series anticipate the popular Sayre group that performs in upstate New York and Pennsylvania venues will attract the largest crowds of the summer.
Organizers also say not to be afraid of the large crowd as the park has plenty of room to socially distance. Ice cream will also be available at the event that begins at 7 p.m.
The Summer Concert Series is made possible by the Towanda Borough Parks and Recreation department. The organizers ask that anyone in attendance at the events maintain social distancing at the park and remind those attending that they should bring their own chairs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.