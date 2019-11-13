TOWANDA BOROUGH — The Towanda Area Education Association voted to agree to a five year contract and early retirement incentives that the teachers union originally voted down earlier in the year on Monday, Nov. 4.
In their July meeting, the Towanda School Board approved the tentative contract but the next day the TAEA voted to decline the offer.
According to current TAEA President Kristine Watkins, the July vote did not have good attendance by the teachers as it was a popular vacation week in the summer and the vote was called quickly. The early November vote had much better attendance, leading to a 59-13 vote in favor of the contract.
There are 107 teachers in the TAEA.
“A lot more people attended and became informed on the proposal, we had a greater understanding of what was being offered,” Watkins said.
“I think it’s a very fair deal,” she continued. “It passed by a pretty good margin. I feel that is a consensus of the majority of the organization, people were comfortable with what was offered.”
The agreement included a 3% annual increase for regular salaries and a 2.5% increase for supplemental positions with higher increases for some supplemental positions, which were included in previous contracts and a starting salary increase of 2.25%.
Also included in the agreement is a life insurance increase from $50,000 to $55,000, basic vision insurance coverage, and an increase of incentives for completion of a master’s degree or Praxis test from $1,500 to $2,000.
Watkins said that she and the TAEA were happy to have the contract negotiations settled, a sentiment shared by Superintendent Dennis Peachey.
“We’re pleased to be on the other side of that so we can continue the task at hand which is continuing to improve and grow our district,” Peachey said in the school’s latest board meeting on Monday evening. “We were hoping they would go back (and vote again on the contract that had been voted down in July) and we’re pleased that that’s the way it worked out. I think they needed to go back and look at the process a little but and they got more people involved in the process and I think that had a huge impact.”
“The communication was good between both parties,” Board President Peggi Munkittrick said in the meeting. “It allowed the timing to continue the way it did because the communication was good. We trusted that they were doing what they needed to do on their end and they trusted that we were doing what we needed to do on our end. We were both able to move forward and work in good faith.”
