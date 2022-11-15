Towanda Township advertises budget, approves property fee waiver

TOWANDA — During their meeting on Monday, Towanda Township supervisors prepared next year’s budget and approved a waiver that will be applicable to some home owners.
A proposed 2023 budget has been developed and would consist of around $514,000 total, according to secretary/treasurer Lori Kepner. No tax increase is expected in the proposal.
The proposed budget will now be advertised and made available for any township resident to get a copy if they want to review it, she stated.
The final budget will be passed at the supervisors’ next meeting on Dec. 12.
Township supervisors also approved a resolution regarding a waiver on a property tax penalty.
“The state passed a law where township tax collectors cannot impose late fees for first home owners that don’t receive their tax duplicate,” Kepner said.
Specifically, the law — Pennsylvania’s Act 57 of 2022 — “amends the Local Tax Collection Law, providing for new homeowners to receive a waiver from the property tax penalty charges if they did not receive a bill notice within their first year of owning a property,” according to the County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania. “Additionally, the act provides that tax collectors will not be personally liable if acting in good faith.”
Kepner noted that the exemption is good for one year. Individuals still have to apply for the waiver and see if they qualify.
