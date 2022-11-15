Towanda Township advertises budget, approves property fee waiver

Towanda Township supervisors have developed a proposed 2023 budget that will be advertised to the public. Officials discussed the budget on Monday during their monthly meeting at the township garage office on Route 220.

 Review Photo/Philip O’Dell

A proposed 2023 budget has been developed and would consist of around $514,000 total, according to secretary/treasurer Lori Kepner. No tax increase is expected in the proposal.

