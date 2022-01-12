TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Towanda Township supervisors held their reorganization and regular meeting on Jan. 3, where positions were established for the new year.
Charlotte Sullivan was reappointed as chairwoman, Wilma Lindsey was appointed as the vice chairwoman and Joe Snell was appointed to replace former supervisor and vice chairman Gary Scranton.
Scranton resigned late last year to move to Lancaster and be closer to family members, said Sullivan.
The meeting also reaffirmed that there will be no tax increases this year, while township employees received a 3% cost of living increase, according township Secretary Lori Kepner.
