Towanda Township approves 2023 budget

TOWANDA — A local township has approved next year’s budget that features no tax increases for its residents.
The Towanda Township Supervisors approved the fiscal budget for 2023 during their Monday meeting in the township garage office on Route 220.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Please enter your phone number with area code without () , - , or spaces.
example: 5555555555
If Your Not Already a Subscriber Please Click Here
This is the temporary subscription pass for users returning from the Vision Data subscription process. Your subscription will be updated within 24 hours, after your information is verified. Please click the button below to get your pass.
TOWANDA — A local township has approved next year’s budget that features no tax increases for its residents.
The Towanda Township Supervisors approved the fiscal budget for 2023 during their Monday meeting in the township garage office on Route 220.
The budget includes the general fund of $333,105. Meanwhile, $182,100 within the budget is from state funding such as Liquid Fuels.
There is no tax increases for the township. It has been many years since an increase was imposed, according to Secretary/Treasurer Lori Kepner. The supervisors stated that they were glad to continue producing budgets that don’t require an increase for local residents.
Supervisor Charlotte Sullivan stated that she is happy to recognize township employees with some pay increases to help combat inflation.
“I like to treat my employees like I would like to be treated,” Sullivan said.
The Towanda Township Supervisors will hold their next meeting on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.