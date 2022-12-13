Towanda Township approves 2023 budget

The Towanda Township Supervisors passed the 2023 budget at their Monday meeting at the township garage office on Route 220.

 Review File Photo

TOWANDA — A local township has approved next year’s budget that features no tax increases for its residents.

